Dr Likee’s fake obituray poster goes viral

Popular Kumawood actor and skit maker Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, widely known as Ras Nene or Dr Likee, has once again made the headlines.

This follows after a video featuring his obituary posters surfaced on social media.

In the video, which is currently trending, the comic actor can be seen alongside an associate holding copies of funeral posters.

However, these funeral and burial service dates are fake and were created for an upcoming movie project in which Dr. Likee is involved.

The emergence of the video initially caused concern among many Ghanaians who came across it, with some mistakenly believing that the beloved Kumawood actor had passed away.

The realistic design of the obituary posters led to a brief period of worry and speculation online.

