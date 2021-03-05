type here...
Entertainment

PHOTOS: Dr Louisa keeps vigil to be the 1st to wish her husband happy birthday

By Nazir Hamzah
The wife of top Ghanaian Musician Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa was the first person to wish her husband a happy birthday as she had to countdown all night in wait for the day her husband was born.

As at 1am, the wife of the dancehall musician had already wished her husband a happy birthday becoming the first person to wish Stonebwoy a happy birthday.

Even before that the medical Doctor had been counting down through the thick of the night waiting for the big day of her husband.

When she started the build to the birthday of her husband with posts on her instagram page got more people to be eager to see what she has in store for her king.

The time was due, and of course Madam Stonebwoy did not disappoint as she wished her husband a happy birthday in one of the beautiful ways we have ever seen.

