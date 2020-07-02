I will miss my good friend Sir John; Rest in peace- Dr. Bawumia mourns

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has taken to his social media platforms to mourn the death of Sir John, former NPP General Secretary.

According to Dr. Bawumia, he spoke with Sir John just a day before his death but he had no idea it was their last conversation.

The Vice President of Ghana stated how he will miss Sir John and the fact that Sir John paid his dues to the NPP party and Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia wrote:

I have learned with sadness the passing of Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie aka Sir John, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party and Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission. I spoke with Sir John only yesterday but little did I know that was our last conversation.

Sir John was a good man who truly paid his dues to the Party and Ghana. I will miss him.

My heartfelt condolences to his family.

Rest in peace, my good friend.

The News broke on late Wednesday night, 1st July 2020 that Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie popularly known as Sir John had died.

According to the reports, Sir John who was the CEO of the Forestry Commission died at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The reports explained that Sir John died from the deadly COVID-19 after being admitted a day before.

Sir John was the NPP General secretary from 2010 to 2014. He also served as head of legal service for the Ghana National Petroleum Commission and later the acting deputy director for the same GNPC.