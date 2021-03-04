Don’t take alcohol after COVID-19 vaccine

- Advertisement -

Former Ghana’s deputy minister of health Dr Okoe Boye has sounded a strong caution to drunkards not to drink alcohol after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The medical Doctor advised the general public that one can only take in an alcohol after 48-72 hours from the time you had been vaccinated.

Speaking on Peace’s FM morning show, Dr Okoe indicated the vaccines have been developed and passed through clinical examination which is aimed to build a strong immune system against diseases.

Ghana got her first batch (600,000) of the vaccines last month under the COVAX vaccine program. The west African country is expected to take delivery of 42 million of the vaccine to fight against the virus.

Though some Ghanaians have raised concerns over the efficacy of the virus, we have witnessed more people with much desire in rush to take their jabs.

However Dr Okoe has been admonishing people especially drunkards to very careful not to take alcohol until after 48-72 hours.



“48 to 72 hours after the vaccine, even if you’re someone who drinks daily; avoid . . . so that when the vaccine triggers its process, at least in 48 hours (two days to three days), the foundation for producing your ‘soldiers’; it is well on course,” he stressed.