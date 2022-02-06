type here...
GhPageLifestyleDr Osei Kwame Despite spoils himself with 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport...
Lifestyle

Dr Osei Kwame Despite spoils himself with 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport worth over $3M after plush 60th birthday

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

One thing that makes Ghanaian millionaire, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite stands out is his love for luxurious cars.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, the rich Ghanaian businessman has just acquired one of the most expensive rides in the world just after his 60th birthday.

The billionaire turned age 60 on Wednesday, February 2, 2020, and celebrated the day in a grand style.

The birthday party he organized on the day saw the popular names in the country representing in their full regalia.

The business mogul on the day, visited his hometown (Wiamoase) and donated several items to the town. He also surprised his two sisters with a fully furnished 5 storey building.

When we thought the birthday was climaxed with the lavish birthday party, the Despite Group of Companies has spoiled himself with customized 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

The car, according to a search on google was the first-ever hyper sports car to exceed the magical threshold of 300 miles per hour (482.80 km/h). At the same time, Bugatti also set a new TÜV-certified speed record on this run.

The ride has a baseline price of $3,825,000, translated into Ghana Cedis is 24,518,250.00.

The expensive ride in a video available was presented to him (Despite) by his son Kennedy today during his Sunday hang out with friends.

Watch the Video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, February 6, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    40 %
    Sun
    88 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News