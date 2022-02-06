- Advertisement -

One thing that makes Ghanaian millionaire, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite stands out is his love for luxurious cars.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, the rich Ghanaian businessman has just acquired one of the most expensive rides in the world just after his 60th birthday.

The billionaire turned age 60 on Wednesday, February 2, 2020, and celebrated the day in a grand style.

The birthday party he organized on the day saw the popular names in the country representing in their full regalia.

The business mogul on the day, visited his hometown (Wiamoase) and donated several items to the town. He also surprised his two sisters with a fully furnished 5 storey building.

When we thought the birthday was climaxed with the lavish birthday party, the Despite Group of Companies has spoiled himself with customized 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

The car, according to a search on google was the first-ever hyper sports car to exceed the magical threshold of 300 miles per hour (482.80 km/h). At the same time, Bugatti also set a new TÜV-certified speed record on this run.

The ride has a baseline price of $3,825,000, translated into Ghana Cedis is 24,518,250.00.

The expensive ride in a video available was presented to him (Despite) by his son Kennedy today during his Sunday hang out with friends.

Watch the Video below;