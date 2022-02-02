type here...
Entertainment

Dr Osei Kwame Despite gifts a fully furnished 5 bedroom house each to his two sisters to mark his 60th birthday

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite has once again garnered attention for himself as he marks his 60th birthday today.

Earlier today the affluent man showed some serious dance movies after members of East Legon Executive Fitness Club welcomed him at the Kotoka International Airport.

The thoughtful businessman from the videos that have gone viral was elated after seeing his clubmen at the airport waiting for him to jet off to his hometown (Wiamoase).

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, in another benevolent gesture, has gifted his two biological sisters, Maame B and Sister Mary two fully furnished houses as he celebrates his 60th birthday at his hometown Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

    Source:GHPAGE

