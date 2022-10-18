type here...
Dr Osei Kwame Despite spotted eating rice at a local food joint

By Lizbeth Brown
Despite spotted eating at a local food joint
A video of popular business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite spotted at a local food joint by the roadside enjoying his meal has shocked netizens.

The billionaire was seen with his car parked at the local rice joint obviously satisfying his hunger.

Some netizens were amazed because they did not expect him to be at a local joint due to how wealthy he is.

Residents who spotted him eating at the joint were showering him with praises for his humility.

ALSO READ: Dr Osei Kwame Despite spoils himself with 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport worth over $3M after plush 60th birthday

Watch the video below;

The video that has been widely circulated has received mixed reactions from social media users. Read some comments below;

Josephine Arthur said; “I told y’all the original rich people live a simple life cause they’ve seen it all.. It’s always the wannabees that always want to live above their means.”

ellahkuffour stated; “Real definition of be yourself”.

Michael Nuwortsi added; “Ghana economy will force you”.

millyblinksmilly commented; “Soo lovely to watch”.

nana_carthy also said; “Soo simple and peaceful”.

Nana1_official wrote; “Life is simple and it’s always good to be yourself”.

