Samuel Kofi Acheampong has seemingly reacted to a memo announcing he has been suspended and demoted as CEO of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

Despite his father being the Group President and Chief Executive of the Group, his role was stripped off him at a meeting of the ABN Board of Directors in Kumasi on November 28, 2022.

In a letter sighted by GHPage dated November 30, Samuel has been demoted to the General Manager of Angel FM in Kumasi.

The reason for his “double punishment” is not yet known.

In the meantime, the Board has directed the President and Founder/Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kwaku Oteng to hold the forte until a substantive CEO is appointed.

Samuel, who is known popularly on social media as Bronzy Teflon, has ostensibly responded to the supposed in-house letter that has now been leaked online.

He took to Instagram to share a snap of himself clad in a Casablanca T-shirt and in the caption assured himself of returning to his position in due time.

“Sometimes setback means setting up because Greater is coming… God is the answer.”

The letter in circulation indicates that Samuel is suspended for one month without pay effective December 02, 2022.

“His new role takes effect from January 02, 2023,” it added.