Kwame Fordjour aka Dr UN is angry with Tema-based rapper Sarkodie for failing to react to his birthday message to him on social media.

Sarkodie who is one of Ghana’s prolific rappers yesterday celebrated his birthday and got a lot of wishes from friends, families and fans on social media.

One of the people who wished him happens to be no other than Dr UN who scammed Sarkodie in the past with his fake UN award plaque.

He posted: “Happy birthday to my good friend @sarkodie ! Have a great day #Sarkodie #sarkday #UnitedShowbiz”

Dr UN after waiting for long hours hoped Sarkodie would either like or retweet his post but that didn’t happen.

Even though Sarkodie was reacting to that of other people, he ignored Dr UN and this forced him to come out again to show how disappointed he is in the rapper for failing to acknowledge him.

Dr UN went back on Twitter and tweeted: “It’s all good king @sarkodie has refused to retweet my birthday wish to him ! Oh Asem ooo #sarkday”

It seems Sarkodie is still mad with Dr UN for how he dented his hard earn reputation with his fake honourary awards.