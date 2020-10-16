Dr UN arrested

- Advertisement -

GhPage has been reliably informed that Mr. Kwame Owusu Fordjour alias Dr. UN has been arrested today 16th October 2020 in Kumasi.

He was apprehended by at the premises of Kumasi-based radio station Hello Fm, a feat of Despite Media after an interview.

Per what is known, he has been remanded into custody for 2 weeks by the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court for failing to appear before court on so many occasions.

GhPage is still in checks to bring you the latest regarding the arrest of the ‘one-week celebrity’.

Meanwhile in a report received, ‘Dr. UN’ has been on the list of the security agencies for quite some time now, after a fake award ceremony he organized at the KNUST.

The court had issued the arrest warrant six (6) months ago, unfortunately, he was arrested this morning when the police were informed of his interview on the Kokrokoo Show at Hello Fm

He was arrested after it was reported that the award scheme held in 2018 was fake and subsequently tried by a Magistrate Court in Asokore-Mampong.

The court presided over by Her Worship, Portia M.A. Salia, later granted him bail. But after flouting his bail conditions, the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

One name that would ring a bell in the minds of Ghanaians in the year 2020 would definitely be that of Kwame Fordjour aka Dr. UN after he was able to deceive some prominent people in the country.

It would be remembered that some months ago, Dr UN as he is now known organized an awards show and gave out some awards to the likes of Sarkodie, D-Black, Berla Mundi, Chairman Wontumi etc.

Days after this, it was discovered that Dr. UN is fake and has been scamming people for over 25 years now.

The United Nations after the story broke released a statement disassociating themselves from Dr. UN and his firm.