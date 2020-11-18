Dr. UN’s Award is better than National Communication Awards-Kofi Adoma

- Advertisement -

The unprecedented rise in numerous award schemes in Ghana where nominees are asked to vote to be declared winners have called for concern among well-meaning and hard-working Ghanaians. One such person is Kofi Adoma Nwanwani of Kofi TV who has questioned the merits of such award schemes.

Addressing the rise of such award schemes, Kofi used the recently held National Communication Awards as a case in point and tore it apart.

According to the veteran media personality, the controversial Dr. UN Awards is far better than the National Communication Awards and Ghanaians should start paying attention to such rogue award schemes in the country.

Kofi believes now everybody just gets up and starts using award schemes to raise funds for themselves. He even questioned people who vote to be given such awards if they have ever taken a second to question if they deserve such awards.

He called on Ghanaians to start taking interest in how this new trend will destroy the honor of getting awarded genuinely for hard work and contribution to humanity if everyone keeps buying their awards.

As heartbreaking as it sounds, it’s the truth. Organizing awards appears to be the easiest way to be rich overnight in Ghana.

Very unfortunate situation rising in the country that needs to be nipped in the bud as soon as possible to save the face of genuine awards.