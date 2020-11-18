type here...
GhPage Entertainment Dr. UN's Award is better than National Communication Awards-Kofi Adoma
Entertainment

Dr. UN’s Award is better than National Communication Awards-Kofi Adoma

By Lilith
Dr. UN - Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii
Dr. UN - Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii
- Advertisement -

The unprecedented rise in numerous award schemes in Ghana where nominees are asked to vote to be declared winners have called for concern among well-meaning and hard-working Ghanaians. One such person is Kofi Adoma Nwanwani of Kofi TV who has questioned the merits of such award schemes.

Addressing the rise of such award schemes, Kofi used the recently held National Communication Awards as a case in point and tore it apart.

SEE ALSO: She called me useless – Funny Face explains why he insulted his baby mama and her mom with their private parts (Video)

According to the veteran media personality, the controversial Dr. UN Awards is far better than the National Communication Awards and Ghanaians should start paying attention to such rogue award schemes in the country.

Kofi believes now everybody just gets up and starts using award schemes to raise funds for themselves. He even questioned people who vote to be given such awards if they have ever taken a second to question if they deserve such awards.

He called on Ghanaians to start taking interest in how this new trend will destroy the honor of getting awarded genuinely for hard work and contribution to humanity if everyone keeps buying their awards.

WATCH KOFI ADOMA NWANWANI BELOW

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Subscribe to watch new videos

As heartbreaking as it sounds, it’s the truth. Organizing awards appears to be the easiest way to be rich overnight in Ghana.

SEE ALSO: John Mahama can never be President whiles I’m alive – Rev Owusu Bempah

Very unfortunate situation rising in the country that needs to be nipped in the bud as soon as possible to save the face of genuine awards.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News