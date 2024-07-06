type here...
Dr UN denies having a hand in Chef Smith’s fake Guinness World Record award

By Mr. Tabernacle

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, widely known as Dr. UN, has clarified that he had no involvement in the award presented to Chef Smith, who claimed to have broken the cook-a-thon record.

Dr. UN emphasized that from 2023 to 2024, he did not organize any award schemes to honor individuals in various fields.

He stressed that neither he nor his management team had any knowledge of the counterfeit cook-a-thon Guinness World Records (GWR) award that Chef Smith presented, which misled Ghanaians.

In an interview, Dr. UN urged those linking him to the award to stop, asserting his lack of involvement.

“I have not given any awards. All my activities are disclosed on my social media channels, so I have not awarded Chef Smith any accolades.

My management is oblivious to such matters, and I have not presented any awards this year or the previous one,” he said in Twi.

This statement follows Chef Smith’s false claim that he had been recognized by Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

On July 2, 2024, Chef Smith announced that he had set a new record with a cooking marathon lasting 802 hours and 25 minutes.

He made this announcement at a press conference where he displayed a certificate, allegedly from Guinness World Records.

However, GWR has stated that the certificate is fake, leading to widespread disappointment and criticism from the public.

Source:GhPage

