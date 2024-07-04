type here...
DR UN finally reacts to the accusations of awarding Chef Smith the fake GWR certificate (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
DR UN has finally clarified in the course of an interview on Angel FM that he’s not the one who awarded the fake GWR certificate to Chef Smith.

Speaking with Koosebor on Angel FM, DR UN maintained that he knew nothing about Chef Smith’s fake certificate brouhaha.

Kwame Fordjour aka Dr UN

According to Dr UN, he has no kind of affiliation with GWR hence there’s no way he can just wake up to present an award to a supposed attemptee.

DR UN further urged Ghanaians to check his official social media pages for verification of news concerning him and his brand.

Watch the video below to know more…

