type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDr UN fires Delay again
Entertainment

Dr UN fires Delay again

By Armani Brooklyn
DR UN threatens Delay as they clash during an interview
- Advertisement -

DR UN is still pained over how Delay treated him when they met for an interview about three months ago.

During their clash, the man who succeeded in putting up a fake award ceremony in the name of the United Nations was really humbled and exposed after Delay succeeded in unveiling his real modus operandi.

READ ALSO: DR UN threatens Delay as they clash during an interview

After failing to give a convincing answer to what landed him in jail and the genuineness of his UN awards, Dr UN eventually became defensive and apprehensive.

Dr UN did not like the line of questioning as it became more personal and could lead to the washing of his already stained linens in public.

At a point in time, he because furious and refused to answer the question about why he jumped the jail term.

Speaking in a new interview with OB TV, DR UN capitalised on the opportunity to throw shades at Delay.

According to Dr UN, he’s still shocked at the rate at which most Ghanaians hold Delay in high esteem because she’s very dumb, rude and arrogant.

He explained that he got infuriated on her show because she was persistently asking him silly questions.

He additionally hinted at suing Delay for tarnishing his hard-earned reputation very soon.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Delay flaunts her no-makeup face

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, November 24, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.2mph
    40 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News