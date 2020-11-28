type here...
Dr UN loses his cool as he insults a media personality on live radio (video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Dr-UN
A new video making rounds on social media captures the self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, aka Dr. UN, in an angry mood.

Dr. UN, who lived on Kumasi-based Angel FM, became angry when a music producer and media personality, Winfred Nii Adjayi, disrespected his awards scheme.

In an appearance on the radio station, Dr. UN lost his cool after Winfred said he would never accept an award from him (Dr. UN).

Mr. Fordjour acknowledged being the ‘always happy type’ this time couldn’t stand the impudence shown towards him by Winfred hence going berserk on live radio.

The alleged conman, while angry, used some vulgar expressions on the Media personality that is against the ethics of the conduct of guests on radio.

As seen in the video, it took the mediation of other studio guests to return to saneness after the show was abruptly suspended for a couple of minutes.

Source:GHPAGE

