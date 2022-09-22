- Advertisement -

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and award enthusiast famously known as DR UN have shocked a lot of Ghanaians on the internet after dropping their wedding photos.

According to Joyce in a Facebook post, she tied the knot with DR UN in a private ceremony devoid of public drama and notice in the early hours of yesterday.

Sharing pictures of herself dressed in a wedding gown and Dr UN in a wedding suit, she captioned them as;

READ ALSO: ‘Sarkodie is an ordinary artiste’ – Dr UN fumes

“All photos from my wedding yesterday.. I thank God for blessing me with a loving husband.”

By all accounts, both Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and DR UN are attention whores hence a lot of Ghanaians are finding it difficult to trust the words of the female socialite

Dr UN on the other hand is yet to share his supposed wedding pictures on any of his social media pages making the whole thing appear staged.

Also, both Dr UN and Joyce aren’t wearing wedding rings to seal their union which is very unusual.

All doesn’t seem right with this particular wedding between DR UN and Joyce at the moment, but time will unveil the truth behind this whole sage.

Check out some of the hilarious comments gathered under the viral wedding pictures;

Sammy Awuah Sun – Congratulations to our new updates broken heart couples in town…

Ibrahim-Nortey Ragnar – Ma JHS Social Studies teacher had a saying – YOU WILL MARRY YOUR CLASS ! Congratulations

Bobby Charles Akomah – Congratulations mommmmDon’t come and sing us stories oooIs he related to Dr. UN

Kofi Nii Naitey Attoh – No wedding rings sef

READ ALSO: Ohene David confesses to sleeping with Joyce Dzidzor Mensah