Dr UN surprises his newly wedded wife with a new car

By Lizbeth Brown
Dr UN and Joyce Mensah
Ghanaian event planner and entrepreneur Kwame Owusu Fordjour popularly known as Dr UN reportedly tied the knot with former AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah.

Joyce Mensah shared photos from the private ceremony on her Facebook page which left some netizens shocked.

Some Ghanaians believe the marriage between these two ‘personalities’ is a prank but they both insist on getting married.

However, days after the couple got married, Dr UN has surprised his newly wedded wife with a brand new car.

In a video which has been widely circulated, Dr UN gifted his wife with a white customized car.

Joyce, who was extremely excited hugged her husband and was seen driving off in her new car.

Watch the video below;

This video has garnered mixed reactions from social media users who believe this act by Joyce and her husband is just a prank.
Read some comments below;

Peace n Love wrote; “Omg, this my country call Ghana can never disappoint us, Interesting”

Sampson Owusu added; “Joyce has forgotten herself…he says; l fell like this is so real…meaning they are just staging everything”.

Naomi Yorke stated; “Anyway, I wish it’s true. It will then cool down things for our dear sister. Cudos!!”.

Esther De. Loversty said; “This two need only hype. The truth will surely come out soon”.

sel Rahc commented; “These people are fake paaooo”

Kaakyire Nua asked; “Was it a ring-free wedding ??”.

    Source:Ghpage

