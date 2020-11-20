- Advertisement -

Kwame Owusu Fordjour aka Dr UN has disclosed that he will be starting a hunt for talents in the country with his programme dubbed “Talent Crush”.

According to him, the programme is prepared towards discovering talents in Africa to show to the world that Africa has the best in the creative industry.

Dr UN speaking in an interview registered that the programme will run from December 17 to December 31 2020. He said the winner of the show will walk home with a salon car.

Dr UN further stated he plans to remodel and turn the showbiz destinies of the country around for the better to benefit all.

Asked about his arrest, the carefree ‘event organizer’, Dr UN told the host that while in the police cell, he realized he had committed followers.

He revealed “MP’s, Ministers called, and even some presenters came there and promised they will get me out of cells soon and they did.

Dr UN added; “I have not finished giving out awards, I will give more because I like our musicians and I want them to bring home global awards”.

He made this known when he spoke in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM.