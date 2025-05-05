Dr. Williams Osei, the youngest PhD holder in mathematics from Ghana solves the global technology integration challenge in Algebra

Over the years, the teaching of Algebra using technology across the globe has been guided by the generic TPACK framework which fails to address some critical issues in algebra.

On this basis, Experts and researchers within the Mathematics Education space have projected the need for a domain-specific technology integration framework for algebra instruction for several decades.

In 2024, Dr. Williams Osei developed the Technological Knowledge of Algebra for Teaching (T-KAT) framework – the first ever domain-specific technology integration framework in Mathematics Education to address the challenges regarding technology integration in algebra.

Note: Technology integration in algebra is an effective means of enhancing teaching and learning, and preparing learners to adapt to today’s world of technological advancements.

This groundbreaking global solution is from Ghana, West Africa.

Congratulations Ghana??

Congratulations Africa?