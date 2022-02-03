type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDrake bitterly unfollows Rihanna on Instagram following pregnancy announcement 
Entertainment

Drake bitterly unfollows Rihanna on Instagram following pregnancy announcement 

By Albert
Drake bitterly unfollows Rihanna on Instagram following pregnancy announcement 
- Advertisement -

Canadian rapper Drake has reacted bitterly to news of Rihanna’s pregnancy by unfollowing her on Instagram.

His action has opened a can of worms about his liking for Rihanna.

There have been unsubstantiated rumours in the past that Drake and Rihanna were dating at one point, but they have both denied the rumours on multiple occasions. Drake later re-followed A$AP Rocky on Instagram, but has yet to follow Rihanna back.

People have mocked Champagne Papiz since Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement, wondering how he’s dealing with the news.

It should be noted that the “we found love” singer caused quite a stir on the internet a few days ago when she announced her pregnancy.

 

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 3, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    7 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News