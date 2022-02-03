Drake bitterly unfollows Rihanna on Instagram following pregnancy announcement 

- Advertisement -

Canadian rapper Drake has reacted bitterly to news of Rihanna’s pregnancy by unfollowing her on Instagram.

His action has opened a can of worms about his liking for Rihanna.

There have been unsubstantiated rumours in the past that Drake and Rihanna were dating at one point, but they have both denied the rumours on multiple occasions. Drake later re-followed A$AP Rocky on Instagram, but has yet to follow Rihanna back.

People have mocked Champagne Papiz since Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement, wondering how he’s dealing with the news.

It should be noted that the “we found love” singer caused quite a stir on the internet a few days ago when she announced her pregnancy.