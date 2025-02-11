type here...
Entertainment

Drama As A Thief Receives Dirty Slaps After Stealing A Bag In Town

By Mzta Churchill

A business did not go well for a thief as he was caught in his latest mission.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, a thief has been caught in an undisclosed location.

It is reported by eyewitnesses to the scene that the man in focus tried to steal in broad daylight.

However, his mission failed as he was caught by the people at the scene and given a hot slap.

The man, after receiving numerous slaps, could be seen trying to retaliate. However, it was made impossible.

On her part, the victim of the incident stated that, indeed, the thief tried to steal from her.

According to her, he even succeeded in removing her purse from her bag until he was finally got.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Any Man Who Borrows Money To Marry Does Not Have Sense- Kankam Boadu

Continue Mentioning My Name, I Will Slap Sense Into Your Head Soon- Adom Kyei Duah Warns Prophetess Who Said...

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Sad! Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

I am no longer an advocate for the Atta-Mills family – Koku Anyidoho

Atta-Mills-and-Koku-Anyidoho

Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Nurse
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways