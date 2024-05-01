Drama as husband returns home unannounced to find another man chopping his wife ‘wotowoto’ – Video

A South African husband has been left heartbroken after catching his wife in bed with another man.

Apparently, the cheating wife invited her side guy into her matrimonial home knowing well that her hubby wasn’t returning from his trip anytime soon.

Unfortunately for the cheating wife, her hubby returned home unannounced.

Upon his return home unannounced, he found his wife sleeping with another man on their matrimonial bed.

Despite being caught red-handed, the cheating wife insisted nothing happened her and her side guy.

Netizens Reactions…

@sthedoingthings – That’s women for you . Always embarrassing.

@mabasotf – Never play an away game gents, you will die young mfana

@GeezRealest – As a man, this is the moment for personal transformation. Address the issue with your spouse, not the other individual involved. I would advocate for these four actions in such circumstances: 1. If married, consider divorce; if she’s a girlfriend, sack her asap 2. Focus on building and strengthening your self-esteem to withstand the public ridicule . 3. Seek a partner who values fidelity over mere physical beauty. 4. Enhance your financial stability.

@Asa_Sigoxo – Also my girl here is brave i would have ran away.