Drama as lady catches her father red-handed surprising his side chic on Valentine’s Day at her school

A video of a young lady confronting her father after catching him surprising his alleged side chic on Valentine’s Day has taken over social media trends.

The entire scene was captured and shared on TikTok by user @farida_311.

The trending video shows the chaotic scene outside a hostel, with a crowd of students gathering to witness the dramatic confrontation.

According to the TikTok user, the lady’s father had brought a cake for his alleged side chic, who happened to be a student at the same university where his daughter is enrolled.

Upon spotting her father with the gift reportedly meant for his side chick, the daughter reacted strongly.

In the video, she can be seen throwing away the cake and scattering it in front of her hostel.

“POV: person papa gifts him side chick and him daughter catch am throw away cake,” the video caption read.

Netizens Reactions…

Simi love reacted; ““But the daughter dey mad sha, me I no go allow people know say na my papa o, I go just do like say I no see em make he conscience dey judge em.”

Adaoyigbo said; “Chai Ef but why the man;But the man ruined his reputation, his daughter wont be free in sch again.”

Immaculate Noel said; “If na me I for use this one dey bill my father no cap I can’t disgrace hmm oh no but billing will tell.”

Favourite_Chizzy said; “Which school.”

WARRI GIRL reacted; “It looks like Ignatius Ajuru oo.”

Anna DOD said; “My school my pride. New heaven hostel be doing the most.”

Rukky said; “Make bike no carry una pass junction.”

mimieeee reacted; “Last she fit Dey follow another person father, Imao.”

Elegance reacted; “Is this not Ignatius Ajuru University of Education?”

Iffy love reacted; “Make God no give us father wey go come disgrace us for school.”

MAINBOY said; “Wow it’s going viral more grace.”

Watch the video below to know more…