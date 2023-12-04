Drama as man storms his baby mama’s wedding ceremony to scatter the event – Video

- Advertisement -

A beautiful bride cried uncontrollably in a video making rounds on social media.



In the video, attendees of the wedding can be seen gathered around her and trying to console her, but she seemed inconsolable as she continued to weep profusely.



There was a lot of confusion at the wedding as a particular man said to be the bride’s baby daddy stormed the place unannounced.



The bride’s baby daddy seemed angry that the wedding was happening, and it’s believed he purposely came to disrupt the event



A caption on the video stated that the bride was with the baby daddy a day before the wedding.



The Facebook page that posted the video, I Love Couple Decale, did not mention where the incident happened.

It was captioned: “The father of her child arrived to ruin the wedding because she was with him the day before.”



We could not confirm if the scene was a planned skit, but the video went viral and gained over 400k views.

Watch the video below to know more…