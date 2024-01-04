Drama as pregnant lady catches boyfriend cheating after coming to his house so they can go for abortion

- Advertisement -

A pregnant lady who visited her boyfriend caught him cheating after she came to see him so they could go for a third abortion at the hospital.

The lady who was narrating her ordeal while standing in front of her boyfriend’s apartment recounted her ordeal to concerned neighbours who came out at the sound of the commotion that was happening outside.



According to her, her boyfriend had impregnated her twice before and they had had to abort the two, only for him to impregnate her the third time.

She said that she and the guy were meant to meet at his place and when she came to his house, she found him in the company of another woman.

The lady could be seen blowing hot as she kept hurling curses at the man and his mistress.

Watch the video below:

Lady laments that after doing two abortions for her boyfriend, he now gave her another Belle again and told her to abort it again, she went to his house to tell him to follow her to the hospital for abortion but caught him with another woman.. pic.twitter.com/SHESviHIZ8 — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) January 4, 2024

