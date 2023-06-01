Drama as pregnant lady walks in on her boyfriend in bed with another lady (Video)

- Advertisement -

A viral video that has captured the attention of most social media users shows the dramatic moment a pregnant woman caught her boyfriend with another woman in his house.

In the trending clip, the pregnant lady can be seen confronting her boyfriend and his other lover.

She held a bottle in her hand, as if ready to attack, and charged towards the woman, questioning why she came to visit when she knew he was with her and they are expecting a child together.



However, in her defence, the other woman claimed that she had no knowledge the guy had a serious girlfriend who he had impregnated.



