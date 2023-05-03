Drama as two female best friends fight over a man in public

Two female best friends have been captured arguing over a guy who wooed both of them at separate times.

Apparently, the first lady he asked out turned him down so he got tired and decided to try his luck on her best friend friend who agreed to date him.

The first girl later got furious and jealous when after seeing all-loved-up videos and pictures of her best friend and the guy she rejected.

In a video posted by Tunde Ednut, the young ladies were filmed verbally fighting over the guy.

READ ALSO: 28-year-old woman murdered in a fight over a man

According to the girl who is now dating the guy, he initially gave her N10,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 257.42 to give her friend on his behalf but she turned it down and told her to return the money.

However, she kept the cash and spent it, only for the guy to make a move on the second lady after two months of toasting the first one without success.



In the clip, the first lady said she has changed her mind and is now ready to accept the guy’s proposal, but his current girlfriend said such will not happen.

The girls have been besties for three years, hence the first one feels it’s an act of betrayal for her friend to start going out with a guy she turned down.

An influencer known as Horlladheeps decided to act as a mediator to get both ladies to reconcile but they seemed adamant.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Ladies fight over a man at Mall parking spot