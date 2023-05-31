type here...
Drama as angry husband smashes beauty pageant winner’s crown after his wife placed second (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
husband smashes pageant winners crown
A beauty pageant in Brazil on Saturday was interrupted during the crowning ceremony by the husband of one of the contestants who emerged as a runner-up.

The finale of Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 wasn’t a pleasant sight as the enraged husband went on a rampage because the second place wasn’t enough.

In a video shared online, the two frontrunners of the pageant, Miss Várzea Grande Emannuelly Belini and Miss Cuiabá Nathally Becker could be seen holding hands on stage as they waited for the winner to be announced. 

Right after the winner was announced and a pageant official moved to place the crown on Bellini’s head, Becker’s hot-headed husband walked up on the stage and snatched the crown away, smashing on to the floor.

The man tried to get his wife to leave the stage with him before returning to grab the crown and throw it to the ground a second time, before security officials intervened and dragged him backstage.

Following the dramatic incident, the pageant organizers released a statement on Instagram on Monday condemning the man’s actions, noting that they would take “appropriate legal measures”.

“We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss, when the partner of Miss Cuiabá…invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown,” pageant officials wrote in a message translated from Portuguese.

“We would like to inform you that the legal team for our contest has been contacted and will take the appropriate legal measures,” officials continued.

“We sympathize with the elected Miss, as well as with the Miss who was in second place, since she is not responsible for…attitudes of third parties,” officials added.

