type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleDrama as Old Woman forces and touches the private part of a...
Lifestyle

Drama as Old Woman forces and touches the private part of a bride at a wedding reception [VIDEO]

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The internet is buzzing with a viral video of an incident that happened at a wedding reception.

In the video, the bride and groom were happily dancing to the amusement of their guests.

However, an old woman suddenly came out of nowhere and started touching the private area of the bride.

The gesture by the old woman has sparked serious reactions as the majority are of the view that the woman is a witch.

Those who believe in the spiritual doings of things say such actions could lead to the couple experiencing challenges in their marriage.

The couple could find it difficult to have a child or the groom might start cheating on his wife or maltreating her.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

What do you also make of the video?

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 13, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    65 %
    4.8mph
    20 %
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    82 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways