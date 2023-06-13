Drama as Old Woman forces and touches the private part of a bride at a wedding reception [VIDEO]

- Advertisement -

The internet is buzzing with a viral video of an incident that happened at a wedding reception.

In the video, the bride and groom were happily dancing to the amusement of their guests.

However, an old woman suddenly came out of nowhere and started touching the private area of the bride.

The gesture by the old woman has sparked serious reactions as the majority are of the view that the woman is a witch.

Those who believe in the spiritual doings of things say such actions could lead to the couple experiencing challenges in their marriage.

The couple could find it difficult to have a child or the groom might start cheating on his wife or maltreating her.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

What do you also make of the video?