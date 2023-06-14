Drama as sex worker storms married man’s house for impregnating her (Video)

- Advertisement -

A sex worker has accused popular Nigerian comedian Oba Oyewole, popularly known as Rainbow Comedy, of impregnating her and neglecting to take responsibility of the pregnancy.

The comedian’s home was invaded by the lady known as Adeleke Iremide Arike, who caused a disturbance while demanding to see him.



She and one of Oyewole’s wives can be seen in a trending video verbally arguing.

READ ALSO: Sex worker drags man to the police station for refusing to pay her



She explained that despite her pleading, he refused to use a condom during their frolic, which led to the pregnancy that she confirmed two weeks after they met.

According to Arike, despite Oyewole’s denial of the pregnancy, she was unable to handle all of the pregnancy-related expenses on her own, including hospital fees.

Though the video showed her explaining what happened to the comedian’s wife, she still appealed to Nigerians to come to her aid.

She said;

READ ALSO: Sex worker storms loyal customer’s funeral to twerk on his corpse

“We met and I told him I needed money, so he invited me to his house and we spent three days together. We had sxx and he paid me for it.

However, he refused to use a condom despite my pleading. Fast forward to two weeks later, I fell ill and a test I conducted confirmed that I am pregnant.

I went to him and he denied knowing me.

“He said he has two wives and has blatantly refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy. Please, I want Nigerians to come to my aid. I want him to take responsibility for the pregnancy, I can’t do it alone.”

Watch the video below…

READ ALSO: Policeman disgraced by sex worker he slept with and refused to pay