I drank all the wines in my shop – Fella Makafui

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has shared how she ended up drinking all the wines in her wine shop years ago.

Rashad who is the host of Rash Hour questioned Fella Makafui during their exclusive interview on why she chose to keep some of her properties private.

She responded by saying their jobs entail a lot and it wouldn’t be right to put everything out in the public domain because some comments or issues could make or destroy their brands and affect their business.

The actress went further to state that she started with her wine shop but at a point, due to some issues her sales decreased and this resulted in her and her family drinking the wines.

She advised that people making a business or property private or public rely solely on the individual but there are more risks involved when making everything public.

Granting an exclusive interview with GhPage she explained that she was open to criticism because that is what enables her to improve on her production.

