Dress & talk well if I am your role model- Akosua Agyapong slaps sense into Yaa Jackson

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Akosua Agyapong has slapped sense into actress cum musician, Yaa Jackson.

The comment of the musician comes following Yaa Jackson’s admiration for her, stating that the veteran musician is her role model.

Reacting to the statement made by the young musician, Akosua Agyapong expressed happiness over the actress naming her as her role model.

However, the veteran musician noted that Yaa Jackson has a lot to attend to since she wants to be like her in the near future.

Speaking with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, Akosua Agyapong stated that the actress should dress well and learn how to talk if indeed she is the role model.

Akosua Agyapong believes that Yaa Jackson has a lot to do as far as dressing and talking are concerned, noting that behavior-wise, the duo are far apart.

The veteran musician who believes that Yaa Jackson does certain things out of competition and pressure advised her to walk at her own pace, and not to break a door when someone is about to open it.

“What I can advise is that she should relax and be herself. She shouldn’t be pressured by anyone or go out of her way to impress anyone”, she said.

“She should also embody my behavior, my style of fashion, and how she dresses and the way I talk and all that”, she added.