type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI drink alcohol to get over the hardship in Ghana - Keche...
Entertainment

I drink alcohol to get over the hardship in Ghana – Keche Joshua

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

One of the Keche duo, Keche Joshua has said that he’s not a fan of alcohol but lately, due to the economic hardship, he drinks alcohol to get over the hardship.

According to him, Ghana currently is not a better place and thus the economy is terrible. Joshua claimed that he drinks to forget about his problems.

Speaking in an interview, the singer said the economic hardship is causing a lot to Ghanaians, especially the youth.

He made these statements while in an interview with ZionFelix together with his other music partner Keche Andrew.

It may also interest you to read this Story about Actor and Politician John Dumelo.

John Dumelo has set tongues wagging on social media with never-seen-before photos of his new look which is causing a stir online.

In these new photos shared on his Twitter page, the actor-turned-politician and farmer spotted a clean shave which showed a great disparity between his usual outgrown beard.

According to some netizens, Dumelo could easily be mistaken for ex-President John Dramani Mahama when one takes a look at the pictures at a glance.

It’s, however, not surprising that many believe Mr Dumelo shares a striking resemblance with Mr Mahama as they are both affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

John-Dumelo-3
John-Dumelo-1

While Dumelo contested on the ticket of the party for the parliamentary seat in Ayawaso West Wuogon, Mr Mahama represented the party as its presidential candidate in the 2020 elections. They both lost to their respective contenders in the election race.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, December 2, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    94 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News