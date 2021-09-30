‘You can’t be like us if you can’t drink blood’ – Sakawa boys in Offinso brag in expensive cars 

- Advertisement -

The unexplained wealth acquired overnight by some young men in Offinso in the Ashanti Region has raised concerns about the growing menace of money rituals, popularly known as Sakawa, has raised concerns in the area.

A few days ago, a video showing a group of young men displaying flashy cars lined up in a convoy and spraying money in the town.

In the video, the occupants in the car, described as ritualists, internet fraudsters, are heard claiming that one cannot be like them unless the person can “drink blood”.

Watch the video below

There is a public outcry over the suspicious wealth of some youth in the town.

The residents of the community say they are living in fear, following the recent disappearances of some children in the town.

According to them, two children went missing in the past six months, but one was found murdered, suspecting that the craze for suspicious wealth could be linked to the unexplained murders and disappearances in the town.