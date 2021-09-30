type here...
GhPageNews'You can’t be like us if you can't drink blood' – Sakawa...
News

‘You can’t be like us if you can’t drink blood’ – Sakawa boys in Offinso brag in expensive cars 

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

The unexplained wealth acquired overnight by some young men in Offinso in the Ashanti Region has raised concerns about the growing menace of money rituals, popularly known as Sakawa, has raised concerns in the area.

A few days ago, a video showing a group of young men displaying flashy cars lined up in a convoy and spraying money in the town.

In the video, the occupants in the car, described as ritualists, internet fraudsters, are heard claiming that one cannot be like them unless the person can “drink blood”.

Watch the video below

There is a public outcry over the suspicious wealth of some youth in the town.

The residents of the community say they are living in fear, following the recent disappearances of some children in the town.

According to them, two children went missing in the past six months, but one was found murdered, suspecting that the craze for suspicious wealth could be linked to the unexplained murders and disappearances in the town.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 30, 2021
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
3.8mph
20 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News