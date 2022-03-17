Drink water if you can’t afford the new prices of alcohol – GIHOC Boss tells Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians have been advised to resort to drinking if they are unable to afford the alcohol due to an increase in prices.

This announcement was communicated by the Managing Director of the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) distilleries, Mr Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

In an interview with Nhyira FM on March 17, 2022, which was posted on Facebook, it was reported that the GIHOC MD, Mr Maxwell Kofi Jumah had intimated that prices of alcohol will continue to increase.

Thus, Ghanaians who can not keep up with the price should find an alternative to which he suggested water.

“We have increased the price of alcohol and we will continue to increase it. If you are not ready to buy then stop drinking alcohol and drink water,”