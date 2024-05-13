type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYou were drinking Fanta the time we were popping champagne- kwaw Kese...
Entertainment

You were drinking Fanta the time we were popping champagne- kwaw Kese drags Sarkodie

By Musah Abdul

Ghanaian hiplife star, Kwaw Kese has dragged rap enigma, Sarkodie through the mud and trolled him following the release of his new song.

Kwaw Kese is unhappy about the rapper’s new song, “Brag” where he stated categorically “Before Wizkid came I was already doing it. Davido started when I was improving it. Then Odogwu came through, Blacksherif to Asake, yet I’m still going”.

Sarkodie claims Kwaw Kese, Amerado, Eno Barony, Strongman, and Medikal among other rappers are not his fear but “My biggest competition is Kendrick & Cole.”

Reacting to this, veteran Ghanaian musician, Kwaw Kese who feels offended and disrespected has taken to his Twitter page to mock the self-acclaimed best rapper.

Kwaw Kese claims Sarkodie should stay humble because he came to meet numerous artists who are still doing well.

Taking to his official X, formerly Twitter handle, Kwaw Kese insinuated that Sarkodie is acting like a “tuff and gangster”.

He added, “When we were popping champaign, you were drinking Fanta” with many laughing emojis.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Monday, May 13, 2024
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
2.2mph
20 %
Mon
89 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe