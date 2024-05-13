You were drinking Fanta the time we were popping champagne- kwaw Kese drags Sarkodie

Ghanaian hiplife star, Kwaw Kese has dragged rap enigma, Sarkodie through the mud and trolled him following the release of his new song.

Kwaw Kese is unhappy about the rapper’s new song, “Brag” where he stated categorically “Before Wizkid came I was already doing it. Davido started when I was improving it. Then Odogwu came through, Blacksherif to Asake, yet I’m still going”.

Sarkodie claims Kwaw Kese, Amerado, Eno Barony, Strongman, and Medikal among other rappers are not his fear but “My biggest competition is Kendrick & Cole.”

Reacting to this, veteran Ghanaian musician, Kwaw Kese who feels offended and disrespected has taken to his Twitter page to mock the self-acclaimed best rapper.

Kwaw Kese claims Sarkodie should stay humble because he came to meet numerous artists who are still doing well.

Taking to his official X, formerly Twitter handle, Kwaw Kese insinuated that Sarkodie is acting like a “tuff and gangster”.

He added, “When we were popping champaign, you were drinking Fanta” with many laughing emojis.