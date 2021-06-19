type here...
GhPageNewsDrinking spot operator shot dead over GHC5
News

Drinking spot operator shot dead over GHC5

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

A man who operates a drinking spot at Apirede-Akuapem in the Okere District in Eastern Region has been shot dead in a misunderstanding over GHC5.

The victim, Yaw, was allegedly shot twice in the ribs and chest by suspect Kwame Dankwa, a farmer believe to be in his 30s on Thursday evening, Starr News reports.

The misunderstanding ensued between the two when the suspect attempted to retrieve his Ghc5 debt from the now deceased person.

In the process, the suspect rushed into his room, pulled a gun and allegedly shot the victim twice.

The suspect later reported himself to the Adukrom Police who arrested him and sent him to Akropong Divisional Police Command to assist investigation.

Police visited the scene of crime and after taking inventory conveyed the body to Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident said:

“Yes, the Police in Akropong have arrested suspect Kwame Dankwa who shot and killed one person whose name was given only as Yaw in a misunderstanding over Ghc5. He claimed the man called Yaw owes him GhSc5 so he went to the house ostensibly to collect his Ghc5. During the cause of the misunderstanding he shot Yaw who was rushed to Tetteh Quashie memorial hospital but died on arrival . The Akropong Police shortly after that visited the scene of the crime”.

He said the suspect is being prepared for court on the charge of murder .

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, June 19, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
82.5 ° F
82.5 °
82.5 °
71 %
4mph
94 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
81 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News