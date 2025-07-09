type here...
News

Driver hits pedestrian in Kasoa & dumps his body at Circle

By Armani Brooklyn
Man hit by a car

A disturbing video originally aired by United Television (UTV) has sparked widespread outrage after it captured the moment a lifeless body was discovered under the Circle Underbridge in Accra.

According to the report filed by a UTV journalist, the deceased was hit by a 207 Benz bus driver at Kasoa.

Eyewitnesses at the scene compelled the driver to transport the injured victim to the hospital.

READ ALSO: Rare video of Ibrahim Mahama’s daughter Nafi

Man hit by a car

However, in a shocking twist, the driver diverted to Kwame Nkrumah Circle and dumped the wounded victim beneath the underbridge in the dead of night.

Eyewitnesses claim that some local drug users noticed the incident and tried to alert some shop owners at the area.

However, their warning was sadly dismissed, with many assuming they were hallucinating under the influence of drugs.

The grim truth came to light the following morning when pedestrians and bystanders discovered the lifeless body under the bridge.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The victim is yet to be publicly identified.

READ ALSO: Middle aged woman caught stealing from a shoe shop

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Nafi Mahama Sam Jonah Ibrahim Mahama 1

Rare video of Ibrahim Mahama’s daughter Nafi

Middle aged Ghanaian Woman 1

Middle aged woman caught stealing from a shoe shop

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, July 9, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Boyfriend removes girlfriend’s intestines

Dying Lovers

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Ghanaians descend on Efia Odo over her new seductive video

Efia Odo

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie

Agradaa’s mum dismisses claims of sacking Sofo Asiamah

Agradaas mother
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways