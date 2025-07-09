Driver hits pedestrian in Kasoa & dumps his body at Circle

A disturbing video originally aired by United Television (UTV) has sparked widespread outrage after it captured the moment a lifeless body was discovered under the Circle Underbridge in Accra.

According to the report filed by a UTV journalist, the deceased was hit by a 207 Benz bus driver at Kasoa.

Eyewitnesses at the scene compelled the driver to transport the injured victim to the hospital.

However, in a shocking twist, the driver diverted to Kwame Nkrumah Circle and dumped the wounded victim beneath the underbridge in the dead of night.

Eyewitnesses claim that some local drug users noticed the incident and tried to alert some shop owners at the area.

However, their warning was sadly dismissed, with many assuming they were hallucinating under the influence of drugs.

The grim truth came to light the following morning when pedestrians and bystanders discovered the lifeless body under the bridge.

The victim is yet to be publicly identified.

