The wild Ghanain driver who was captured in a viral video on Saturday showing off mad and scary driving skills at the airport traffic light with a Mercedes Benz has finally been arrested.

The driver identified as Mr. Sasa was picked up by the police on Sunday 23rd October 2021 for reckless driving and he is being prepared for court.

In the viral video, Mr. Sasa is captured driving dangerously and carelessly in the middle of the four-lane road at the Airport traffic light when the traffic light turned red.

After doing a series of u-turns in the middle road while other road users watched on with scared looks, Sasa sped off before the lights turned green.

The video got social media buzzing with many calling for the arrest of the driver using the Mercedes Benz with registration number C-63-18.

The real live Ghanaian ‘Fast and Furious’ driver will be in court this week according to reports on major news outlets in Ghana.