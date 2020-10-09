type here...
GhPage News Driver of Murdered MP also dies after the attack
News

Driver of Murdered MP also dies after the attack

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Driver of Murdered MP also dies after the attack
Hon. Ekow Hayford
- Advertisement -

The information available to us has it that the driver of the late Member of Parliament for Mfantseman constituency Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford has also passed on a few hours after the death of his boss.

Per the reports cited on 3news, the designated driver who us yet to be identified died while he was been treated a hospital following their encounter with the armed robbers.

According to the report, he was been treated for gunshot wounds at the hospital but gave up his ghost during the treatment.

The late Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford and his team according to sources fell into the trap of some armed robbers who had blocked a street on which they were travelling on following the campaign trip to Abeadze Dominase in the Mfantseman constituency.

No one has been arrested yet but the IGP has offered to give out GHC20,000 to anyone who can volunteer and give them information that can lead to the arrest of the criminals.

The president of the republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has also called on the Ghana Police as a matter of urgency to put in efforts to make sure the people behind the attack are arrested and brought to book.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 9, 2020
Accra
thunderstorm
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
83 %
4.8mph
75 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News