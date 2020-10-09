Driver of Murdered MP also dies after the attack

- Advertisement -

The information available to us has it that the driver of the late Member of Parliament for Mfantseman constituency Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford has also passed on a few hours after the death of his boss.

Per the reports cited on 3news, the designated driver who us yet to be identified died while he was been treated a hospital following their encounter with the armed robbers.

According to the report, he was been treated for gunshot wounds at the hospital but gave up his ghost during the treatment.

The late Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford and his team according to sources fell into the trap of some armed robbers who had blocked a street on which they were travelling on following the campaign trip to Abeadze Dominase in the Mfantseman constituency.

No one has been arrested yet but the IGP has offered to give out GHC20,000 to anyone who can volunteer and give them information that can lead to the arrest of the criminals.

The president of the republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has also called on the Ghana Police as a matter of urgency to put in efforts to make sure the people behind the attack are arrested and brought to book.