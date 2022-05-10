type here...
Revealed: How long journey drivers take “cocaine toffee” to beat sleep and fatigue

By Albert
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has confirmed that some of its drivers take beer and cocaine-laced toffee in order to stay awake and attentive when on long-distance rides.

According to a report on myjoyonline.com, Godfred Abulbire, the GPRTU’s General Secretary, stated this in an interview with Evans Mensah on Newsnight on Monday.

This comes after the National Security Council described road carnages as a potential source of public unrest and named the GPRTU as a significant perpetrator of road carnages.

He added that, despite receiving such reports, the Union had yet to catch any responsible drivers.

“Like you were talking about drunk driving or whatever, people at the point of departure may not drink. Halfway, they stop, enter some spots, and take some drinks. I can say that some members from the North in the Upper East coming to Tamale and Kumasi were banned.

But the situation now is becoming more than we expected…not even alcohol alone, I remember somebody called me and said, have I heard of this toffee that is made of cocaine or whatever, and I said I have never seen, but some way, I have heard about it,” he said.

