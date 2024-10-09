Droboso Chief sacks Cheddar for not asking for permsiion before campaigning in his town

Aspiring president, Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar was sacked by the Chief of Droboso during his campaign in the town.

As reported, Cheddar was sacked from Droboso for failing to follow traditional protocol.

In a trending video, the chief of Drobonso expressed his displeasure at Cheddar’s failure to visit him and his elders for permission and blessings before holding a campaign rally in the town.

Instead, Cheddar reportedly campaigned at the local lorry station without consulting the traditional authorities, which the chief viewed as disrespectful.

Nana-Kwame-Bediako

Addressing the issue, the chief stated;

“Recently, one of the politicians, l am told he’s called Nana Kwame Bediako, came to this town and held a campaign at the lorry station without paying a courtesy call here at the palace.”

The chief further explained his decision to sack Cheddar from Drobonso, saying,

“Do you own a town? I drove him out of this town. If you visit my town to campaign and you fail to recognise that there’s a chief here, then you cannot campaign on my land. Someone cannot till the land for another person to harvest the crops.”