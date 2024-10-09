type here...
GhPageNewsDroboso Chief sacks Cheddar for not asking for permsiion before campaigning in...
News

Droboso Chief sacks Cheddar for not asking for permsiion before campaigning in his town

By Armani Brooklyn
Cheddar

Aspiring president, Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar was sacked by the Chief of Droboso during his campaign in the town.

As reported, Cheddar was sacked from Droboso for failing to follow traditional protocol.

In a trending video, the chief of Drobonso expressed his displeasure at Cheddar’s failure to visit him and his elders for permission and blessings before holding a campaign rally in the town.

Instead, Cheddar reportedly campaigned at the local lorry station without consulting the traditional authorities, which the chief viewed as disrespectful.

Grid of Nana-Kwame-Bediako aka Cheddar
Nana-Kwame-Bediako

Addressing the issue, the chief stated;

“Recently, one of the politicians, l am told he’s called Nana Kwame Bediako, came to this town and held a campaign at the lorry station without paying a courtesy call here at the palace.”

The chief further explained his decision to sack Cheddar from Drobonso, saying,

-- AD --

“Do you own a town? I drove him out of this town. If you visit my town to campaign and you fail to recognise that there’s a chief here, then you cannot campaign on my land. Someone cannot till the land for another person to harvest the crops.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
77.5 ° F
77.5 °
77.5 °
83 %
0.6mph
72 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways