GhPageEntertainmentDrogba was declared healed by doctors at the venue - Lisa Quarma
By Qwame Benedict
DWP dancer Lisa Quarma has come out to state that the controversial healing of John Peasah popularly known as Drogba was confirmed by medical doctors at the crusade grounds.

YOLO star Drogba has been in the news after he was miraculously healed at the Friday Miracle Night organised by the CE Airport City Model church.

Drogba has been diagnosed with demyelinating disease, a condition affecting the protective covering of nerve fibres in the brain and spinal cord.

Following the healing, many netizens doubted this instant healing asking Drogba to take his health seriously by visiting the hospital for his check-up.

Lisa Quarma who is a member of CE Airport City has taken to social media to defend the healing claiming that doctors at the venue confirmed Drogba had been healed.

She posted: “I was there!??? Just so you know, there was a medical team present and they run tests before testimonies are given out! God is so good??”

Source:GhPage

