GhPageEntertainmentDrug addicted Mzbel exposed
Entertainment

Drug addicted Mzbel exposed

By Kweku Derrick
Afia Schwar attacks MzBel
Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has clapped back at MzBel in a new video riddled with exposé and staggering allegations following the musician’s reaction to her recent interview with Zionfelix.

The former best friends who severed ties some years do not meet eye to eye, but when the need to roar and attack each other arises, they resort to social media to fight dirty.

During the exclusive interview, Afia reacted to Mzbel’s ‘Asibolanga’ diss song ladened with expletives, which she released in 2022. In her response, she claimed that she was not perturbed about the lyrics because they indirectly described MzBel’s own life.

She revisited Mzbel’s early 2000s multiple sexual abuse encounters at the hands of armed robbers and KNUST students during the peak of her career and insensitively called her a “rape ambassador.”

In response, Mzbel, in a Facebook live on Saturday, March 11, expressed disappointment in Zionfelix for roping her into his interview and issued him a stern warning to desist from mentioning her in his conversations when he seats with persons who have issues with her.

Afia Schwar also resorted to Facebook live to hit back at Mzbel for trying to get sympathy from Ghanaians after previously coming at her family and her little daughter, Adiepena, at the height of their feud.

As alleged by Afia in her live video, MzBel – who was one of Ghana’s top female musicians in her heydays in the 2000s – is broke and has now turned into a drug addict.

According to her, Mzbel has no career to feed off and her sugar daddy who used to sponsor her has also jilted her after he tried to blackmail him.

As a result, she has now resorted to prostitution to make money to fend for herself and her child. She alleged that Mzbel cannot feed her child or afford drugs if she does sell her body.

Her rant comes after her explosive interview with Zionfelix where she did not hold back anything she has against her detractors.

    Source:GHPage

