Musician turned politician, Kwame Obeng Asare also known as A Plus has launched an attack on UK-based Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG, accusing him of being a pimp and drug dealer.

A Plus on social media yesterday was based on comments he made to musician Feli Nuna who appeared as a guest on United Showbiz show last weekend.

After the show, several people bashed A Plushed A Plus for always thinking he is the only person in the industry who speaks ‘sense’.

Fuse ODG joined and applauded Feli Nuna for standing up against A Plus on the show but it looks like the musician cum politician isn’t happy.

Attacking Fuse in a post on social media he alleged that he has been to the house of Fuse Odg and what he saw was young girls and boys doing drugs and getting laid from one room to another.

He continued that he had to tell the Police commander in charge of East Legon to keep an eye on Fuse Odg because of the illegal activities going on in his house.

Read his full post below:

“Lion sleep!!! Always!! Lion sleep!!! If you wake the lion up, lion ? go eat you.

@fuseodg your greatest achievement as a musician was to buy a house at East Legon and teach young boys and girls how to do drugs. I came to your house and all I saw were young boys and girls doing drugs. It was sad how young girls who wanted to be stars were being laid from room to room.

Some of these girls looked underage. Do you know why police used to come around there? I felt sad for the young people, especially the girls. So you know what I did? Ask police commander Asare formerly of East Legon police station. I told him to keep an eagle ? eye on you.

I see you on the same level with Jeffrey Epstein. An amateur R Kelly pretending to be supporting young girls? Bring yourself!! I’ll bite your cl!tr!s hard!!! Clt? ???? Abi you be p**sy!!!”

See the screenshot below: