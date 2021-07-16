- Advertisement -

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central is not taking it kindly with the Multimedia Group for filing a complaint with the CID and subsequently getting him hauled to the Privileges Committee of the parliament of Ghana.

In a fresh outburst, Kennedy Agyapong has warned the CEO of the Multimedia Group to call his workers at Joy Fm to order before he exposes the CEO, Kwasi Twum.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Multimedia Group which is one of the biggest private media companies in Ghana was built with proceeds from the illicit drug trade and he can prove it.

He warned Kwasi Twum to be careful because one ‘Jones’ is still alive and he will show the whole of Ghana where he used to send the drug to sell that he used the proceed to build multimedia.

“Joy FM the drugs that were used to establish your firm if you joke I will expose you. Jones is not dead, I will show you, people, where you used to send the drugs,” Kennedy Agyapong said in an interview.

“I’m not afraid of Joy FM, I’m not afraid of you. If you joke I will disgrace people”, Kennedy Agyapong added.

It all started when Kennedy Agyapong asked people to beat up Erastus Asare Donkor, a senior reporter with Multimedia Group in Kumasi mercilessly after he testified at the committee set up to investigate the Ejura shooting.

Multimedia filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana police service and copied the Jubilee House, Parliament, and other institutions.

It could be recalled that Kennedy Agyapong made similar pronouncements on Ahmed Suale, the partner of Anas Aremyeaw Anas, the investigative journalist which eventually led to his death. Multimedia in a bid to avoid the same happening to Erastus filed the complaint and even cited the same situation of Ahmed and Kennedy Agyapong is pissed.

Reacting to him being hauled to the privileges committee for his utterances against Erastus Asare Donkor, Kennedy Agyapong expressed his disappointment towards the NPP side of the parliament for not dragging Muntaka Mohammed to the privileges committee when he made allegations against the Supreme Court Judges.