Afia Schwarzenegger has yet again been embroiled in another controversy that has further sunk her reputation as a public figure and her pride as a mother to her children.

Reports reaching GHPage indicate that the loudmouth comedienne was shamefully thrown out of The Honeysuckle Pub & Restaurant after she allegedly refused to pay for a drink she bought.

Despite sketchy details available at the moment, it is gathered that the incident happened at the Airport branch of the popular pub where Afia had gone to catch some fun after a long dramatic week on social media.

An embarrassing video shared by Nana Tonardo who broke the news showed Afia Schwar being heckled by security guards in the full glare of the public.

A heavily drunk Afia Schwar who seemed unperturbed by the chaotic scene was captured laughing mischievously as she was dragged out of the pub.

Watch the embarrassing video below

Afia is said to have also caused some damage after drinking, which the Honeysuckle could not overlook.

According to Tornado, Afia Schwar was picked up by the personnel at the Airport Police Station at about 1 am on Saturday.