Drunk, faking in court plus other heavy secrets – ‘Family’ of the 3-year-old boy who died in Lilwin’s accident fires

A close family friend of the 3-year-old boy who died in Lilwin’s gory accident has shared his displeasure following the court bail that has been granted to the comic actor.

Just a few hours ago, Lilwin was arrested by Police at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command.

His arrest was linked to a recent accident involving a vehicle he was driving, which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

Hours after the arrest, he was granted court bail of GHS 50,000 plus 2 sureties.

Following this new development, the family friend who also doubles as their personal pastor has fumed at the actor.

Speaking on Angel FM, the man alleged that Lilwin was discharged from the hospital last week Wednesday.

But refused to go home just to dodge his arrest.

According to him, Lilwin was drunk driving when the accident happened.

He further claimed that bottles of alcoholic drinks were found inside his car’s boot.

The angry man further stated that Lilwin intentionally struggled to walk when the police stormed Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to arrest him.

The pastor also clarified that the late Nana Yaw was seated at the back and not the front of his father’s car when the accident happened.

