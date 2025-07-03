type here...
Drunk man in viral video wearing police uniform arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
Osei Kwame

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man identified as Osei Kwame, popularly known as “Nsafufuo,” for unlawfully possessing and wearing a police uniform without proper authorisation.

The arrest was made in Antoakrom, located in the Manso Nkwanta District, after a viral video surfaced on social media showing the suspect intoxicated while in a full police uniform.

In the footage that led to his arrest, “Nsafufuo” is seen struggling to maintain his composure as he engaged with two young men who confronted him inside the local ghetto.

Drunk Police Officer

The young men initially accused him of being a police informant, a claim he angrily denied while insisting that he was a legitimate police officer who had come to the ghetto “just to have fun.”

At various points in the video, the young men warned him not to wear a police uniform in such settings, delivering mild slaps on his body in a tense but restrained exchange.

The incident quickly drew attention online and this prompted swift action from the Ghana Police Service.

A statement from the police confirmed the arrest, noting that impersonation of law enforcement personnel is a serious offence and that investigations are currently ongoing to determine how Kwame obtained the uniform.

“Wearing a police uniform without authorisation undermines public trust and poses a risk to community safety,” a police spokesperson said.

