I was drunk whilst driving, you cannot do me anything- man tells car owner after destroying his car

A Ghanaian man, supposed to be a taxi driver has told his car owner that he can go to hell after destroying his car.

Per the report available at our news desk, the taxi driver was drunk whilst driving which made his taxi collide with a Nissan car, making the taxi get destroyed.

In the viral video, the taxi driver is gently seated drunk as he fired some shots at the car owner, saying that the car owner could go to hell.

He admitted he was drunk whilst driving but nobody can blame him for that evil bedevilling act.

When the journalist approached him for an interview, he insulted him mercilessly.

According to the eyewitnesses, the man not only destroyed his owner’s car and the Nissan but destroyed many other things too.