type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI was drunk whilst driving, you cannot do me anything- man tells...
Entertainment

I was drunk whilst driving, you cannot do me anything- man tells car owner after destroying his car

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man, supposed to be a taxi driver has told his car owner that he can go to hell after destroying his car.

READ ALSO: You are not a man if you beat a woman- Pete Edochie

Per the report available at our news desk, the taxi driver was drunk whilst driving which made his taxi collide with a Nissan car, making the taxi get destroyed.

In the viral video, the taxi driver is gently seated drunk as he fired some shots at the car owner, saying that the car owner could go to hell.

He admitted he was drunk whilst driving but nobody can blame him for that evil bedevilling act.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Apologize to me or face my wrath- Actor Wayoosi says as he threatens Lilwin’s former manager

When the journalist approached him for an interview, he insulted him mercilessly.

According to the eyewitnesses, the man not only destroyed his owner’s car and the Nissan but destroyed many other things too.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
86.8 ° F
86.8 °
86.8 °
69 %
4.2mph
97 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more